Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla Sold $876,551 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary G. Zyla (insider trades) sold 35,034 shares of AMK on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $25.02 a share. The total sale was $876,551.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.120000 with and P/S ratio of 3.81.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of AMK stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 101 shares of AMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $25.03. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AMK stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 2,756 shares of AMK stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $25.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

EVP, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 200 shares of AMK stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $25.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 29,816 shares of AMK stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $24.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 8,109 shares of AMK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $23.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AMK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $24.24. The price of the stock has increased by 3.63% since.

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of AMK stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $23.03. The price of the stock has increased by 9.08% since.

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 18,452 shares of AMK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $23.36. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMK, click here