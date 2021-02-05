Blackrock Inc (BLK) CFO & Senior Managing Director Gary Shedlin Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CFO & Senior Managing Director of Blackrock Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Shedlin (insider trades) sold 3,206 shares of BLK on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $730.41 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

BlackRock Inc provides investment management services to institutional clients and to individual investors. Its products include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. BlackRock Inc has a market cap of $110.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $726.330000 with a P/E ratio of 22.78 and P/S ratio of 6.95. The dividend yield of BlackRock Inc stocks is 1.99%. BlackRock Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated BlackRock Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with BlackRock Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BLK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $728.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BLK stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $730.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Managing Director J. Richard Kushel sold 6,055 shares of BLK stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $727.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BLK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $735.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.

Senior Managing Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of BLK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $734.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

Senior Managing Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,500 shares of BLK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $730.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

Senior Managing Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BLK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $726.09. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

