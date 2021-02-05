>
Teradyne Inc (TER) President and CEO Mark E Jagiela Sold $7.2 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: TER +0.48%

President and CEO of Teradyne Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark E Jagiela (insider trades) sold 57,941 shares of TER on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $123.71 a share. The total sale was $7.2 million.

Teradyne Inc caters to the semiconductor industry. Its products include test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, hard disk drives, solid state disks and circuit boards. Teradyne Inc has a market cap of $20.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.120000 with a P/E ratio of 29.47 and P/S ratio of 7.38. The dividend yield of Teradyne Inc stocks is 0.32%. Teradyne Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark E Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of TER stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $123.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, General Counsel, Secretary Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of TER stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $118.34. The price of the stock has increased by 6.57% since.
  • President, Semiconductor Test Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of TER stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $123.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.
  • President, Semiconductor Test Richard John Burns sold 463 shares of TER stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $135.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.76% since.
  • President, Semiconductor Test Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of TER stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $140.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.36% since.

