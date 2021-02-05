Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $2.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SMAR on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $72.31 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $9.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.190000 with and P/S ratio of 25.72. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Smartsheet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $68.89. The price of the stock has increased by 10.6% since.

President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $65.57. The price of the stock has increased by 16.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 13,500 shares of SMAR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $74.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.

Chief Product Officer Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of SMAR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $70.52. The price of the stock has increased by 8.04% since.

Chief People & Culture Officer Kara Hamilton sold 5,250 shares of SMAR stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $69.03. The price of the stock has increased by 10.37% since.

Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 13,500 shares of SMAR stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $69.51. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

Chief Product Officer Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $68.6. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.

