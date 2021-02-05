Seagen Inc (SGEN) President and CEO Clay B Siegall Sold $4.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Seagen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Clay B Siegall (insider trades) sold 29,353 shares of SGEN on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $165.57 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada. Seagen Inc has a market cap of $34.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.610000 with a P/E ratio of 75.05 and P/S ratio of 18.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seagen Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Clay B Siegall sold 29,353 shares of SGEN stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $172.44. The price of the stock has increased by 10.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

GC/EVP, Leg Affairs Jean I Liu sold 5,000 shares of SGEN stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

