Amgen Inc (AMGN) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. Jonathan P Graham Sold $2.6 million of Shares

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. of Amgen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan P Graham (insider trades) sold 11,110 shares of AMGN on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $236.51 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Amgen Inc is a U.S. based biotechnology company, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive care products. The firm discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics. Amgen Inc has a market cap of $136.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $236.320000 with a P/E ratio of 19.19 and P/S ratio of 5.48. The dividend yield of Amgen Inc stocks is 2.72%. Amgen Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amgen Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amgen Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. Jonathan P Graham sold 11,110 shares of AMGN stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $236.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

Director Ronald D Sugar sold 1,000 shares of AMGN stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $235.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

