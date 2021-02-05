>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Amgen Inc (AMGN) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. Jonathan P Graham Sold $2.6 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: AMGN -0.38%

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. of Amgen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan P Graham (insider trades) sold 11,110 shares of AMGN on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $236.51 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Amgen Inc is a U.S. based biotechnology company, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive care products. The firm discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics. Amgen Inc has a market cap of $136.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $236.320000 with a P/E ratio of 19.19 and P/S ratio of 5.48. The dividend yield of Amgen Inc stocks is 2.72%. Amgen Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amgen Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amgen Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. Jonathan P Graham sold 11,110 shares of AMGN stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $236.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.
  • Director Ronald D Sugar sold 1,000 shares of AMGN stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $235.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMGN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)