Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Lam Research Corp, CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Netflix Inc, Visa Inc, eBay Inc

Investment company Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Netflix Inc, Visa Inc, eBay Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc. As of 2020Q4, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LRCX, CVS, NVDA, TSLA, GBTC, FMXUF, NLY, IVV, VOD, SIEGY, LB, EWZ, IRM, FVRR, GM, MO, TUP, ARKG, TPR, TSM, BERY, XLK, XLV, SLB, REEMF, PAPPEL, NIO, MVIS, LI, BIIB, BP, KMI, ET,

LRCX, CVS, NVDA, TSLA, GBTC, FMXUF, NLY, IVV, VOD, SIEGY, LB, EWZ, IRM, FVRR, GM, MO, TUP, ARKG, TPR, TSM, BERY, XLK, XLV, SLB, REEMF, PAPPEL, NIO, MVIS, LI, BIIB, BP, KMI, ET, Added Positions: NUGT, TAN, ICLN, PBW, LIT, CIBR, XSW, WCLD, PNQI, BOTZ, FIVG, ARKW, ARKK, CLOU, IPAY, PSJ, REGN, EQIX, VRTX, XLRE, SRVR, BMY, SQM, GPRK, CHTR, MA, BABA, ITUB, IYF, REZ, PBR, PFPT, CX, IBM, SHOP, VMW, BTI, CRM, SUPV, T, USO, GGAL, F,

NUGT, TAN, ICLN, PBW, LIT, CIBR, XSW, WCLD, PNQI, BOTZ, FIVG, ARKW, ARKK, CLOU, IPAY, PSJ, REGN, EQIX, VRTX, XLRE, SRVR, BMY, SQM, GPRK, CHTR, MA, BABA, ITUB, IYF, REZ, PBR, PFPT, CX, IBM, SHOP, VMW, BTI, CRM, SUPV, T, USO, GGAL, F, Reduced Positions: NFLX, V, EBAY, NEE, TGT, AAPL, PYPL, AMAT, QCOM, DIS, AMZN, VOX, JKE, IGV, ADBE, XLP, VGT, GOOGL, ORCL, JPM, XBI, MSFT, IXJ, IHI, SAN, GE, BAC, CCL,

NFLX, V, EBAY, NEE, TGT, AAPL, PYPL, AMAT, QCOM, DIS, AMZN, VOX, JKE, IGV, ADBE, XLP, VGT, GOOGL, ORCL, JPM, XBI, MSFT, IXJ, IHI, SAN, GE, BAC, CCL, Sold Out: UVXY, IJS, BIDU, EWJ, SCHW, VTRS,

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 671,099 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,977 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,383 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 24,546 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 49,074 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1%

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $509.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 7,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 52,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $543.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 6,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $852.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.382000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2202.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 313.87%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 328.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 356.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 42,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 410.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 519.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $14.38.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 99.35%. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $550.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.29%. Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc still held 49 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 98.6%. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.86%. Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc still held 243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc reduced to a holding in eBay Inc by 99.61%. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc still held 249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 76.09%. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.72%. Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc still held 50,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 51.58%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc still held 5,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 22.04%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc still held 2,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.