Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, Sells Intel Corp, Tesla Inc, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

Investment company Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, Alphabet Inc, Anthem Inc, sells Intel Corp, Tesla Inc, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXP, GOOGL, ANTM, CB, ADI, PAYX, CMCSA, CARR,

AXP, GOOGL, ANTM, CB, ADI, PAYX, CMCSA, CARR, Added Positions: VWO, BIV, JNK, AMZN, BLV, SHM, VPU, IVV, VIS, DBC, VDC, WFC, AAPL, MSFT, VAW, JNJ, ABT, XOM, T, USB, CL, WEC, PEP, PG, LIN,

VWO, BIV, JNK, AMZN, BLV, SHM, VPU, IVV, VIS, DBC, VDC, WFC, AAPL, MSFT, VAW, JNJ, ABT, XOM, T, USB, CL, WEC, PEP, PG, LIN, Reduced Positions: VO, VWOB, VGT, MUB, BSV, EFA, VCR, VOX, VXUS, PZA, VFH, F, FB, CVX,

VO, VWOB, VGT, MUB, BSV, EFA, VCR, VOX, VXUS, PZA, VFH, F, FB, CVX, Sold Out: INTC, TSLA, SYBT, BABA, KGC, PBR.A, KMFI,

For the details of Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+financial+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 123,206 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 652,415 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 34,956 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 101,128 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 60,181 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $290.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 183,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3352.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $39.67.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.95.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77.