GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Philip Morris International Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

February 05, 2021 | About: DOCU +1.77% IVV +0.39% TTD +0.12% LOW +1.16% SKYY +1.52% DG -0.97% PM +0.78% BBN -0.08% QCLN +0.51% SWK +0.57% KO +1.31% CRWD -0.21% B +1%

Investment company GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Philip Morris International Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Coca-Cola Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Lumen Technologies Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,296 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 68,507 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,700 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,796 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  5. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 45,915 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $176.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $250.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $855.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $75.95 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $86.55. The stock is now traded at around $107.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $193.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67.

Sold Out: Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fun (VCF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fun. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15.



