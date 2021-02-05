GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Philip Morris International Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Investment company GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Philip Morris International Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Coca-Cola Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Lumen Technologies Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,296 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 68,507 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,700 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,796 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 45,915 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $176.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $250.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $855.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $75.95 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $86.55. The stock is now traded at around $107.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $193.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fun. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15.