>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Quantum Announces Adoption of A New Stock Option Plan

February 05, 2021 | About: TSXV:QNC +12.5%

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC) is pleased to announce that it has adopted a new fixed number stock option plan (the “Plan”), for its directors, officers, employees and service providers, so as to attract, retain and motivate these individuals to continue in their collaboration and strive for the Corporation’s success. The Plan replaces and supersedes the Corporation’s previous fixed number stock option plan adopted on September 6, 2017.

The Plan is managed by the Board of Directors of the Corporation. The maximum number of stock options that can be issued under the Plan is 10,000,000, representing approximately 9.95% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

The adoption of the Plan is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Quantum

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target high profile verticals such as Healthcare Services and the technology is also applicable to Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 514.887.5469
Email: [email protected]

Website: www.quantumnumberscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.


df51c069-256d-47a0-8d3a-61dda022fe8f

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)