January 12 Update

WARWICK, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions retracts the press release it issued on January 12, 2021 regarding Ozop Energy Solutions entering into a Master Supply Agreement. Ozop did not have authorization to issue the press release, and the agreement referred to in the release has been terminated.



