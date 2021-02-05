Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of January 31, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on March 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2021.The Company also announced its estimated book value per common share of $18.05 as of January 31, 2021. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on February 25, 2021 to holders of record on January 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of January 28, 2021.Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

