Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, these are the largest CEO buys from the past week.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) President and CEO Jochen Zeitz bought 30,800 shares on Feb. 4 for an average price of $32.47. The share price has increased by 3.76% since then.

Harley-Davidson is a global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations. We expect the firm will expand into middleweight markets in 2021.

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion; its shares traded at $33.69 with a price-earnings ratio of 4,211.25 as of Feb. 5.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $96 million compared to net income of $13 million for the prior-year period.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman, Co-CEO and 10% owner Bryant R. Riley bought 19,500 shares during the past week for an average price of $48.51.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services company offering investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients as well as asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in the United States, Canada and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion. Its shares traded at $53.85 with a price-earnings ratio of 31.02 as of Feb. 5.

Third-quarter net income for 2020 totaled $47.3 million compared to net income of $34.3 million for the prior-year period.

Riley bought 100,000 shares on Jan. 13 for an average price of $46; 10,000 shares on Jan. 22 for an average price of $47.41; 12,000 shares on Jan. 27 for an average price of $48.13; 18,000 shares on Jan. 28 for an average price of $48.53; and 1,500 shares on Jan. 29 for an average of $48.25. Since then, the stock has gained 11.61%.

Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares on Jan. 25 at a price of $48.95. The stock has gained 10.01% since then.

President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. Since then, the stock has increased by 17.07%.

Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 17.07% since then.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares on Jan. 29 at a price of $10.78. Since then, the share price has increased by 7.88%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust is a diversified closed-end investment company engaged in investing in micro-cap securities.

The company has a market cap of $501.24 million. Its shares traded at $11.63 as of Feb. 5.

Net investment loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $614,204.

MannKind

MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna bought 5,000 shares on Jan. 31 for an average price of $1.33.

MannKind is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its approved product, Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, is an ultra-rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The product consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion. Its shares traded at $4.70 as of Feb. 5.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.3 million compared to a $10.4 million net loss in the third quarter of 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Steven B. Binder bought 1,557 shares on Jan. 31 at a price of $1.33.

Chief People and Workplace Officer Stuart A. Tross bought 5,000 shares on Jan. 31 at a price of $1.33.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

