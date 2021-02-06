>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

DVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Investors

February 06, 2021 | About: NYSE:DVA -0.33%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Davita Inc (NYSE:NYSE:DVA) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.

The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $135 million dollars.

Davita Inc (NYSE:NYSE:DVA) investors that purchased between 02/26/2015 and 10/06/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit ourDVA Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

The shareholder lawsuit alleged that company officials made false statements stemming from allegations that senior officials at the company deliberately arranged to push patients into insurance plans they didn't need in order to increase profits.

Davita Inc (NYSE:NYSE:DVA) investors that purchased between 02/26/2015 and 10/06/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit ourDVA Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit ourwebsite to learn more about our firm.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dva-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-filing-legal-claims-on-behalf-of-davita-inc-nysedva-investors-301223502.html

SOURCE Kyros Law


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)