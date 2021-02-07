Bruce Springsteen Leads the JeepÂ® Brand's 2021 Big Game Campaign "The Middle"

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bruce Springsteen and the Jeep® brand have joined together to launch the two-minute film "The Middle." The film can now be viewed across the Jeep brand's social media channels, and it will make a one-time television appearance during tonight's Big Game. The campaign debuts nearly 10 years to the day from the launch of the "Imported from Detroit" campaign (02/07/2011).

Bruce Springsteen was intimately involved in creating "The Middle" and worked closely with longtime director Thom Zimny. He wrote and produced the original score with frequent collaborator Ron Aniello.

Said Jon Landau: "Olivier Francois and I have been discussing ideas for the last 10 years and when he showed us the outline for 'The Middle,' our immediate reaction was, 'Let's do it.' Our goal was to do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful. I believe that's just what Bruce has done with 'The Middle'."



"From 'Imported from Detroit' and 'Halftime in America' to 'Farmer,' and most recently 'Groundhog Day,' we have looked at making meaningful and emotional connections with millions of viewers, with cultural relevancy at the core of our communication," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "'The Middle' is a celebration of the Jeep brand's 80-year anniversary and, more timely, it is a call to all Americans to come together and seek common ground as we look collectively to the road ahead."



Added Francois, "Bruce Springsteen was instrumental in crafting this joint message. His experiences and perspective have often been called upon to bridge a divide. Now seems to be a time when a message like this is greatly needed."



The Jeep brand campaign was created in partnership with Doner agency in Michigan.



Over the last decade, the Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands have evoked aspirational messaging in their Big Game campaign efforts. While "Imported from Detroit" spoke to the grit, ingenuity and determination of the American (Detroit) automotive workforce in 2011, the following year "Halftime in America" sought to galvanize Americans going through challenging times, with Clint Eastwood stating, "This country can't be knocked out in one punch. We get back up again." Then, in 2013, the Ram brand launched "Farmer," acknowledging and honoring American farmers through the iconic words of legendary radio personality Paul Harvey.



More information is available on the fact sheet regarding production of "The Middle." The full script is also available.



Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



