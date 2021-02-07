>
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CNIG, GWPH, JAZZ, HOL, JWS, KTYB, SYBT, PRSP, PROS, and VIE

February 07, 2021 | About: NAS:GWPH +0.31% NAS:HOL +4.42% NAS:JAZZ +4.47% NAS:SYBT +0.86% NAS:VIE +0% NYSE:JW +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CNIG to an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP for $24.75 per share.

If you are a CNIG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GWPH to JAZZ for $200 per share and $20.00 worth of JAZZ shares.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HOL with Astra Space.

If you are a HOL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JWS with Cano Health, LLC.

If you are a JWS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: KTYB) - Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYBT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KTYB to SYBT for $4.75 in cash and 0.64 SYBT shares.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Perspecta Inc. – (NYSE: PRSP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRSP to Peraton for $29.35 per share.

If you are a PRSP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PROS to TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook"), and Further Global Capital Management ("Further Global") for $12.85 per share.

If you are a PROS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VIE to Horizon Therapeutics plc for $53.00 per share.

If you are a VIE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-cnig-gwph-jazz-hol-jws-ktyb-sybt-prsp-pros-and-vie-301223541.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


