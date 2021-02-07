Spok Launches Innovative Healthcare Communication Platform in Australia











Compliance with local data residency and security regulations to protect patient information; this includes compliance with the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs). In Australia, no hospital, operational, or patient data of any kind is transferred out of the country. All data, as well as the Spok Go platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS), operate strictly within the borders of Australia.

















Strong business continuity with AWS distributed across different locations to protect against loss of connectivity, power, and service-specific failure.

















Excellent user experience and message delivery speeds for all customers in a deployed region.

















Localised language support for Australian English, as well as appropriate date, time, and phone number formats.







[url="]Spok+Holdings%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced the international expansion of its cloud-native communication platform, [url="]Spok+Go%26reg%3B[/url], with availability in Australia. Purpose-built in the cloud for healthcare, the Spok Go platform drives informed care by connecting clinical teams with the people and information they need when and where it matters most.Spok has supported hospitals and health systems in Australia with advanced communication technology for decades. These organisations look to Spok to deliver meaningful improvements in the way care teams interact, intending to enhance outcomes. To achieve this, Spok Go drives clinical workflow automation that enables efficient and safe patient care. The platform automates key clinical processes, including the context needed for clinicians to make informed care decisions. Spok Go enables secure text messaging as an option for encrypted pager replacement, routes and escalates clinical alerts, and centralises directory and on-call scheduling information. It also encompasses operator console, emergency notification, and messaging solutions to support full care team communication.“Spok Go is redefining the standard of smart, efficient healthcare communications by reducing the complexity that has long plagued everyday clinical interactions,” said [url="]Vincent+D.+Kelly[/url], president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are pleased to expand the game-changing Spok Go platform into the Australian market with the ability to meet the specific compliance and workflow needs of these hospitals and healthcare systems.”Spok has enhanced Spok Go with the following capabilities to address requirements unique to Australia:Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go® and Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210207005003/en/