>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALUS, ANDA, ACTC, CLII, CRSA, FST, PSAC, IPOE, and SPRQ

February 07, 2021 | About: NAS:ACTC -1.19% NAS:CRSA -0.48% NAS:PSAC +3.79% NAS:ANDA +2.67% NYSE:ALUS +0.43% NYSE +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of ALUS and FREYR A/S.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of ANDA and Stryve Foods LLC.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of ACTC and Proterra Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of CLII and EVgo Services LLC.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of CRSA and LiveVox Holdings, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of FST and Fertitta Entertainment.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PSAC and FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of IPOE and Social Finance, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of SPRQ and Sunlight Financial LLC.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-alus-anda-actc-clii-crsa-fst-psac-ipoe-and-sprq-301223594.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)