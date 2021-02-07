>
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Clover Health Investments Corp.

February 07, 2021 | About: NAS:CLOV +5.72%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Clover Health Investments Corp. ("Clover" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLOV) resulting from allegations that Clover might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

If you purchased Clover Health Investments Corp. shares and suffered losses, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to [email protected].

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about Clover titled " Clover Health: How the "King of SPACs" Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation."

The report alleged that Clover "has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals[.]"

The report further noted that "multiple former [Clover] employees explained that much of Clover's sales are fueled by a major undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales, Hiram Bermudez."

On this news shares of Clover stock fell $1.72 per share to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021, and continued its decline on the subsequent trading day.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clover-health-investments-corp-investigation-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-is-investigating-potential-securities-fraud-claims-on-behalf-of-the-shareholders-of-clover-health-investments-corp-301223590.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP


