HuggiesÂ® Made "Baby History" By Featuring Babies Born On Gameday In Their Latest Ad, Part Of A New Global Campaign, "We Got You, Baby"

NEENAH, Wis., Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Kimberly-Clark brand, Huggies®, unveiled its new look, feel and mission in their first-ever, 30-second big game spot that welcomed gameday babies to the world, like never before.

The new commercial demonstrates what it's like for babies being brand new to life, assuring them Huggies, the beloved diapers and wipes brand, is there to help navigate the unknowns of babyhood. The commercial signals Huggies' refreshing take on the diapers and wipes category and its unique supportive role in helping babies and parents through uncharted territory.

"We're excited to spotlight our celebrity arrivals, new babies born today and every day," said Rebecca Dunphey, President of Personal Care at Kimberly-Clark North America. "Not only were we first time advertisers, but we're also proud to be the first brand to feature gameday newborns in our spot! It was an incredible journey with our agency partners, and we're thrilled to have been able to have this opportunity."

While much of the commercial was pre-produced, the spot featured eight babies who were born on February 7, 2021, the same day the ad was featured in the broadcast. Understanding the logistical mastery needed to obtain day-of user-generated-content, Huggies started outreach in late 2020 to its network of hospital partners worldwide, eventually signing on dozens of partners before game day. Together, Huggies and these long-time hospital partners engaged expecting parents and had them submit user-generated pictures and video clips of their newborns to be featured in the big game commercial, later that day. All the footage of the gameday newborns was submitted virtually, without the brand ever having to enter a hospital.

Of the eight newborns featured in the commercial, baby Destinee, Freyja and Adam were all born in Tampa, Florida, the city where the big game took place. The other five babies who made their debut in the ad include baby Acre of Green Bay, WI, Donyelle of Chicago, IL, Valentino of Long Beach, CA and Khloe of Cape Coral, FL. Additionally, baby Emmett of Fort Meyers, FL was also in the spot and his mother was coincidentally born on gameday in 1986!

About the "We Got You, Baby" Creative Platform:

Huggies re-imagined its global identity, refreshed its logo and created a more confident, reassuring and playful visual world through their new creative platform, "We Got You, Baby." This new platform speaks directly to babies while celebrating everything parenting and babyhood may bring.

"We found that against a sea of noise, families need a supportive ally throughout every step of babyhood," said Dunphey. "With decades of experience and innovation, Huggies is just that, offering parents the confidence they crave and babies the products they need to stay healthy, comfortable and protected."

To continue celebrating newborn babies, Huggies is giving away 25,000 "Welcome to the World" newborn starter kits to help new parents on their amazing journey. The kits will include Huggies® diapers, wipes, a branded tote bag, key milestone cards and a Huggies®-branded bodysuit by Carter's for baby. For the chance to win a "Welcome to the World" kit, visit Huggies' entry page through March 7, 2021.

The platform, created in partnership with creative agency Droga5, and with campaign support from Mindshare, Weber Shandwick and VMLY&R Commerce, will be supported with a fully integrated global campaign that combines TV creative, digital and social media, shopper marketing and PR. To learn more about Huggies, please visit our website, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is also proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the founding sponsor of virtual NICU support groups through the national nonprofit Hand to Hold, which helps families before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss by providing powerful resources for the whole family. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

[KMB-B]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huggies-made-baby-history-by-featuring-babies-born-on-gameday-in-their-latest-ad-part-of-a-new-global-campaign-we-got-you-baby-301223651.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation