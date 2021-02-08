UMC Reports Sales for January 2021





Period







2021







2020







Y/Y Change







Y/Y (%)







January







15,529,559







14,091,018







+1,438,541







+10.21%







Jan.-Jan.







15,529,559







14,091,018







+1,438,541







+10.21%





United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages(**) All figures are consolidatedAdditional information about UMC is available on the web at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210207005038/en/