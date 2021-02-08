>
CooTek Awarded "Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Unit" by Shanghai Copyright Bureau

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CTK

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2021

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, announces Shanghai Chule (CooTek) Information Technology Co., Ltd., the Company's wholly owned PRC subsidiary, is awarded "Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Unit" by Shanghai Copyright Bureau. This award was granted to eight organizations in 2020, including Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media, Yicai (China Business Network), Shanghai Conservatory of Music, etc. The award recognition has gone through a selective shortlisting procedure and a high standard of review which involved recommendations from the government, review of application materials, expert review, and examinations from the public.

CooTek believes that copyright is one of the core competencies and is the crucial foundation to the Company's sustainable growth. As a global mobile internet company, CooTek strives to enhance and protect copyrights since its inception. In the future, CooTek will continue to expand investment in copyright and IP content.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games. For details, please visit: https://ir.cootek.com/.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: [email protected]

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-awarded-shanghai-copyright-demonstration-unit-by-shanghai-copyright-bureau-301223648.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.


