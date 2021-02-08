BIO-key Announces Partnership With Appsian to Provide Advanced Authentication Security to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Applications

WALL, N.J. & DALLAS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that it has partnered with Appsian, an ERP data security leader, to provide enhanced ERP system security to BIO-key's PortalGuard® solution, which will be delivered either as an IDaaS platform or an on-premise offering. The partnership provides robust security solutions to businesses seeking to enhance their ERP system security by implementing an IAM solution that delivers flexibility, scalability, time-to-value, and usability advantages. BIO-key will also be presenting at the upcoming PeopleSoft Innovation Summit on February 17th, 2021 to organizations seeking to provide secure access to their ERP systems and data.



"Managing identity for legacy ERP applications like Oracle PeopleSoft can be challenging, especially when access is required beyond the firewall," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Appsian. "Our partnership with BIO-key provides those legacy ERP customers with a unique opportunity to seamlessly implement a comprehensive, modern IAM without adding any customizations to their applications or servers to their architecture."

"Strengthening authentication to access mission-critical data while also providing the end-user with a frictionless experience is a big win for our customers," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "IT teams require flexible authentication solutions from vendors like BIO-key and Appsian to improve application security without sacrificing the end-user experience."

About Appsian (www.appsian.com)

Appsian's ERP Data Security Platform delivers fine-grained, risk aware software solutions for critical business systems like PeopleSoft, SAP, and Oracle EBS. After installing directly into the application web server, Appsian is able to enhance access control capabilities, while implementing detailed logging and analytics – all designed to enable customers to maintain complete control and visibility over their sensitive ERP data.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements, as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Media Contact

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications

[email protected]

914-260-3158

Investor Contacts

William Jones & David Collins

Catalyst IR, 212-924-9800

[email protected]