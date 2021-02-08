>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

GasLog Partners LP Announces Appointment of Director

February 08, 2021 | About: GLOP +0%

Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (: GLOP) announced today that it has appointed Roland Fisher as Independent Director to the Partnership’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

Roland Fisher is the founder of Gasfin Development, a company recognized for pioneering mid-scale LNG infrastructure in multiple markets. Gasfin is a partner in the Tema LNG Terminal in Ghana, Sub-Sahara Africa’s first LNG terminal, and developed the unique LNG regasification barge and floating storage unit being employed there.

Prior to founding Gasfin, Mr. Fisher was Chief Financial Officer at TGE Group, a specialist cryogenic gas engineering business. Previously, Mr. Fisher also spent 10 years in private equity investment roles with Caledonia Investments and Actis working on a diverse portfolio from natural resources to financial services across Europe, Southern Africa and South America. He started his career with Deloitte in London.

Mr. Fisher is a Chartered Accountant (ICAEW), holds an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD, and an MA (Hons) from Edinburgh University. He sits on the investment committee of Nash & Co and is a Trustee of Kasanka National Park in Zambia.

Curt Anastasio, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GasLog Partners stated, “On behalf of the directors and management, I am pleased to welcome Roly to the Partnership’s Board. His expertise in LNG infrastructure as well as capital markets will be a welcome addition to the Board and I look forward to working together during this exciting and transitional period for our business.”

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: [email protected]

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

ti?nf=ODE0ODMxNSMzOTYzNjA0IzIwMTY5MjU=
911fc0c5-b9d1-45a9-9c37-5f9200f19747

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)