CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the opening of the financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and recent business highlights. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 458-0977 (domestic) or (484) 653-6724 (international) using conference ID number 5455117. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call through March 3, 2021. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and reference conference ID number 5455117. An online archive of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contact

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-discuss-recent-business-highlights-301223576.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics