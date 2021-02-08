OTC Markets Group Welcomes Simply, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP), whose Simply Mac subsidiary is an Apple Premier Partner, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Simply, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Simply, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SIMP." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Commenting on its upgrade to the OTCQX, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "Over the last year and a half we have succeeded in completely transforming our company through the acquisition of Simply Mac, the disposition of underperforming assets and the restructuring of substantially all of our outstanding debt. It is extremely gratifying to have now achieved this milestone of upgrading to the OTCQX that gives us the opportunity to provide our shareholders with improved visibility and liquidity in our stock. We look forward to accelerating our store openings in 2021 to expand the Simply Mac footprint in North America."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 44 retail stores in 17 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its website at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

