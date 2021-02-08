>
Johnson Controls to present at Citi's 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:JCI +0%

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 8, 2021

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Leonetti, will speak at Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST. A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-citis-2021-global-industrial-virtual-conference-301223403.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc


