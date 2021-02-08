IDEAYA Announces IDE397 IND Clearance by U.S. FDA to Initiate Phase 1 and Appointment of Matthew Maurer, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced the effectiveness of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate IDE397, a potential best-in-class methionine adenosyltransferase 2a (MAT2A) inhibitor.

IDE397 is IDEAYA's most advanced synthetic lethality program, and being developed in the clinic for cancer patients harboring methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion, which is prevalent in approximately 15% of all solid tumors. IDEAYA is targeting a Q1 2021 First-Patient-In for the Phase 1 clinical trial of IDE397 in patients having solid tumors harboring MTAP deletion.

IDEAYA also announced that Matthew Maurer, M.D., has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs. "Matt brings extensive clinical development and oncology experience in both the pharmaceutical industry and academia. His background in clinical oncology will be invaluable as we advance IDE397 clinically in MTAP-deletion and target to select the Development Candidate for our wholly-owned PARG program in 2021," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer at IDEAYA Biosciences.

Dr. Maurer has over 15 years of experience in oncology and previously worked at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) where he most recently led the clinical development of nivolumab and ipilimumab late phase studies in renal cell carcinoma and prostate cancer. Prior to BMS, Dr. Maurer was a physician investigator and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he served as a breast cancer specialist. Dr. Maurer obtained his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and then completed his residency at Columbia University Medical Center.

"I am thrilled to join the IDEAYA team and look forward to advancing the IDE397 clinical program and the broader Synthetic Lethality pipeline, including the PARG program, which has a potential application in breast cancer, an indication in which I have clinical experience as an oncologist," said Matthew Maurer, M.D., Vice President, Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs at IDEAYA Biosciences.

