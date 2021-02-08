Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes its Acquisition of The Bollington Wilson Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed its acquisition of specialist UK insurance broker The Bollington Wilson Group ("Bollington").

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

