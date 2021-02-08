SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of North Park Basin Asset Sale For $47 Million

PR Newswire
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:NYSE:SD) today announced the closing of the previously announced divestiture of its North Park Basin assets in Colorado for $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective-date adjustments.
About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.
