>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of North Park Basin Asset Sale For $47 Million

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:SD +0%

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:NYSE:SD) today announced the closing of the previously announced divestiture of its North Park Basin assets in Colorado for $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective-date adjustments.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
(405) 429-5515

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-closing-of-north-park-basin-asset-sale-for-47-million-301223638.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)