Dana Names New Senior Vice President of Global Operations

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that Chris Clark has been named senior vice president of global operations, effective today.

In this role, Mr. Clark is responsible for leading global manufacturing operations across Dana's more than 150 major facilities with an emphasis on safety, customer satisfaction, and overall operational efficiency. He will continue to build upon Dana's 116-year history of manufacturing excellence, lean manufacturing system deployment and accountability, new product launch execution, and cross-company operational synergies among Dana's drivetrain, sealing, thermal, industrial, and electrodynamic component and system operations.

"Chris Clark brings strong international experience in managing complex manufacturing operations for Tier I mobility suppliers," said James Kamsickas, chairman and CEO, Dana Incorporated. "He will play an important role in furthering our commitment to safety and quality, as we continue to leverage our capabilities across the organization to deliver on our commitments to customers and shareholders."

Mr. Clark joins Dana from Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, where he most recently served as vice president of operations, including leading manufacturing operations and quality. Previous to that position, he served as vice president of operations for Faurecia and also held key operational leadership roles with Lear Corporation.

Mr. Clark earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Columbus State University and an MBA from Michigan State University.



About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

