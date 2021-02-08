>
Articles 

Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Poster Presentation At AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

February 08, 2021 | About: XKRX:183490 +1.34%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced it will present new study data regarding its lead drug candidate, EC-18 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, held virtually, April 10-15 and May 17-21.

(PRNewsfoto/Enzychem Lifesciences)

ICI is approved and used in the treatment of various cancers. However, some carcinomas are refractory to ICI and the treatment effect diminishes through drug resistance. Adenosine-induced tumor progression and drug resistance are major obstacles to ICI therapy. Effective removal of adenosine surrounding the tumor can improve the ICI effect and suppress tumor progression.

"We are excited to present our in vitro cell analysis results at AACR, that support EC-18's unique mechanism of action and synergistic therapeutic effect in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors," said Ki Young Sohn, CEO & Chairman, Enzychem Lifesciences. "Based on these results, EC-18 has an anti-tumor effect by quickly eliminating eAdo extracellular adenosine (eAdo), which is a key factor for successful ICI therapy. PLAG, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of EC-18, may help cancer cells absorb and remove eAdo, thereby, effectively inhibiting tumor growth and changing the tumor microenvironment. PLAG may enhance the therapeutic effect of ICI in the treatment of LLC-1 lung carcinoma cells."

Details of the virtual poster presentation are below:
Abstract Title: Suppressive effect of PLAG on tumor progression and its synergistic therapeutic effect with ICI therapy through adenosine clearance.
Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021
Abstract Number: 1447
Session: Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment in Drug Development

The virtual abstract is available in the program section of the virtual AACR annual meeting website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/program/.

About Enzychem Lifesciences
Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

Contact
Investors / Business Development
Ted Kim
Manager of Business Development
[email protected]

Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
[email protected]
917-291-5744

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzychem-lifesciences-announces-poster-presentation-at-aacr-virtual-annual-meeting-2021-301223107.html

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences


