Mightier and Magellan Health Launch NIMH-Funded Research to Improve Outcomes in Children's Mental Health through the Use of Video Games

24-month clinical study aims to understand how video games can improve the lives of children who suffer from a broad range of pediatric mental health disorders

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mightier, provider of a ground-breaking video game system for teaching children emotional regulation, today announced the company has been awarded a $2 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) to support research on the impact of video games on improving children's mental health.

Mightier is collaborating with Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) on this landmark study to understand how the introduction of digital tools can increase access to care, improve outcomes, and reduce costs for children and their families. Magellan Healthcare is a leading behavioral healthcare management organization with over 50 years of experience in the field.

In 2020, Magellan and Mightier collaborated on a pilot program to measure the success of using Mightier to support treatment of children with Autism. Data from that study is expected to be released in the coming months.

This next study, supported with NIMH funding, will examine the impact of the Mightier games on improving the lives of children with a broader range of mental health disorders, such as ADHD, anxiety and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). Enrollment is now underway throughout the Magellan network. Magellan expects to recruit 200 members of commercial health plans with a wide variety of mental health conditions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic set off a wave of mental health issues for children across the country. Even with the availability of a vaccine, stress and anxiety caused by the uncertainty in their lives will linger, at a time when availability of mental health services is minimal, particularly in rural communities. This study's goal is to validate that digital tools like Mightier can improve health outcomes, lower the cost of care and increase access to mental healthcare" said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare.

Validated in multiple clinical trials at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Mightier's solution has been shown to reduce emotional outbursts by 62%, oppositional behavior by 40% and overall family stress by 19% after 12 weeks. Families use the program at home, where the child wears a heart rate monitor that connects to the video games. As their heart rate increases, the games become more difficult and prompt children to develop strategies to keep themselves in control even while facing challenges.

"Teaching children emotional regulation, a core life skill, is a powerful insulator against stress and symptoms of many common pediatric mental health disorders," said Dr. Jason Kahn, chief science officer and co-founder of Mightier. "This study has the potential to advance pediatric mental services for millions of families. Magellan's collaboration further demonstrates their commitment to innovative solutions in the field of mental health."

The research described in this press release is supported by the National Institute Of Mental Health of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44MH124574. The content is solely the responsibility of Mightier and Magellan Healthcare and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Mightier: Mightier is a Boston-based startup on a mission to empower every child to build emotional strength. Mightier pairs video games with clinically validated strategies to build emotional resilience and confidence. The approach is backed by a decade of clinical research at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School and has been shown to reduce outbursts by 62 percent, oppositional behavior by 40 percent, and family stress by 19 percent. For more information, visit Mightier.com .

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc. , the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com .

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com .

