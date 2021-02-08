NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Cannabis Dispensary Delivery Services Market Expansion via Existing Operators

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Capital Cannabis Direct ("Partner") a California company that owns a delivery network specializing in both medicinal and recreational cannabis. The partnership will allow the Company to deliver its own proprietary brands of flower and CBD products, and will be the first to use our delivery services applications slotted for Q2 2021. This service is for a SAAS licensing model for dispensaries across the country. The sale and delivery of recreational and medicinal cannabis is projected to see explosive growth through 2027, and this transaction allows the Company to be at the forefront of the projected wave.

The partnership will allow NxGen Brands to produce and ship via Capital Cannabis Direct licensed delivery network both existing SKU's and Cannabis based edibles and topicals as an entry point into the industry.

"We are thrilled with our partnership given its innovative approach to creating a worry-free cannabis experience focused specifically on automation and discretion," said Angel Burgos, CEO of NxGen Brands Inc. The Company feels that the partnership brings Leafywell™ further along its strategic path of expansion and growth in targeting specific demographics of the cannabis market. With the signing of the agreement in February, this enables us to fast track the operations setup and line up the offering to the customers for now and into the near future. "We have been patiently waiting for the next step in the evolution of our business and have been planning this upgrade for quite some time. It was of absolute importance for us to select a company that has access to growers that are committed to QA/QC oversight," said Angel Burgos, CEO of NxGen Brands. "I can't wait for customers to see the quality of the products that will be available to the existing and the new ones which will experience the offering that we have been working on together with various labs throughout the United States". For more information, customers can sign up at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com to be among the first notified when our offering becomes available.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. owns a wholly owned subsidiary NxGen Brands LLC dba: LeafyWell. Our websites can be viewed at www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the e-commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact [email protected].

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

About Bengala Technologies:

Bengala Technologies LLC, achieved excellence in the field of blockchain consulting and development by creating and deploying custom decentralized blockchain and supply apps including Supply Chain, Blockchain and Smart Contract Development applications.

For more information on Bengala Technologies LLC go to: https://bengalatech.io

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure

Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: (888) 315-6339

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nxgen-brands-inc-otc-nxgb-cannabis-dispensary-delivery-services-market-expansion-via-existing-operators-301223695.html

SOURCE NxGen Brands, Inc.