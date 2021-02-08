>
Articles 

Venator to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 24, 2021

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:VNTR +0%

PR Newswire

WYNYARD, UK, Feb. 8, 2021

WYNYARD, UK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.

Call-in numbers for the conference call:

U.S. participants

1-833-366-1118

International participants

1-412-902-6770

(No passcode required)


In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150553/dee106ae92

Webcast Information
The conference call and an accompanying presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information
The conference call will be available for replay beginning February 24, 2021 and ending March 3, 2021.

Call-in numbers for the replay:

U.S. participants

1-877-344-7529

International participants

1-412-317-0088

Passcode

10150553

About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 3,700 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 120 countries.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

(PRNewsfoto/Venator Materials PLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-24-2021-301223794.html

SOURCE Venator Materials PLC


