Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate B

Investment company Alera Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 729,277 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 138,184 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 826,483 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 199,847 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 376,364 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $305.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $492.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 274.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 274,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.31%. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $326.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.99%. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Alera Investment Advisors, LLC still held 7,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.68%. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Alera Investment Advisors, LLC still held 4,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.