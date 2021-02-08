Icon Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Icon Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ILMN, EOG, AMT, WTM, DEN, LIN, FET, MIDD, STNE, ESTC, SPOT, TWOU, ICLR, DGRO, FLOT, SCZ, IWN, FEYE, DFS, TRI, DISCA, CREE, CM, WES, CEM, TSLA, ALC, MS, IDCC, FVD, DNOW,

ILMN, EOG, AMT, WTM, DEN, LIN, FET, MIDD, STNE, ESTC, SPOT, TWOU, ICLR, DGRO, FLOT, SCZ, IWN, FEYE, DFS, TRI, DISCA, CREE, CM, WES, CEM, TSLA, ALC, MS, IDCC, FVD, DNOW, Added Positions: ESGU, MBB, IVV, ESGE, MSFT, QCOM, EPD, SPY, ABT, FB, VLUE, ADBE, BRK.B, NEE, SBUX, GOOG, MRK, PG, CVX, PEP, TXN, ABBV, NOW, ADSK, HD, JPM, MA, V, ZTS, PYPL, AAPL, BLK, CRM, UL, TFC, CCI, MDLZ, PAA, UNH, DG, GWRE, GDDY, MCD, MDT, PAYX, AVGO, QUAL, USMV, APD, ANSS, ADP, LLY, XOM, IT, LMT, NKE, PNC, REGN, SRE, WEC, PLD, ALGN, AMGN, KO, FAST, GOOGL, ITW, ISRG, MMC, PEGA, TYL, VZ, MSCI, VRSK, FIVE, PAYC, GLOB, ALRM, IWP, AMED, CHE, CSGP, CMCSA, ETN, GE, HEI, NVS, RBA, TSM, TECH, USB, WST, LOPE, WK, KRNT, BL, FPE, IEF, AOS, AMN, ASML, CGNX, DEO, EXPO, GNTX, HCSG, IBM, NVDA, NEOG, NVO, OXY, VRTX, PRO, KMI, PCTY, SHOP, TDOC, AVLR, IAC, AZPN, BIIB, C, CTXS, IONS, JKHY, LII, NATI, ES, PRAA, O, ROL, SPG, WSO, PSX, PDI, CABO, OLLI, KIDS, PS, HYG, IEMG, IHI, VTV, BCE, BTI, COP, COST, MMP, VOD, VOO,

ESGU, MBB, IVV, ESGE, MSFT, QCOM, EPD, SPY, ABT, FB, VLUE, ADBE, BRK.B, NEE, SBUX, GOOG, MRK, PG, CVX, PEP, TXN, ABBV, NOW, ADSK, HD, JPM, MA, V, ZTS, PYPL, AAPL, BLK, CRM, UL, TFC, CCI, MDLZ, PAA, UNH, DG, GWRE, GDDY, MCD, MDT, PAYX, AVGO, QUAL, USMV, APD, ANSS, ADP, LLY, XOM, IT, LMT, NKE, PNC, REGN, SRE, WEC, PLD, ALGN, AMGN, KO, FAST, GOOGL, ITW, ISRG, MMC, PEGA, TYL, VZ, MSCI, VRSK, FIVE, PAYC, GLOB, ALRM, IWP, AMED, CHE, CSGP, CMCSA, ETN, GE, HEI, NVS, RBA, TSM, TECH, USB, WST, LOPE, WK, KRNT, BL, FPE, IEF, AOS, AMN, ASML, CGNX, DEO, EXPO, GNTX, HCSG, IBM, NVDA, NEOG, NVO, OXY, VRTX, PRO, KMI, PCTY, SHOP, TDOC, AVLR, IAC, AZPN, BIIB, C, CTXS, IONS, JKHY, LII, NATI, ES, PRAA, O, ROL, SPG, WSO, PSX, PDI, CABO, OLLI, KIDS, PS, HYG, IEMG, IHI, VTV, BCE, BTI, COP, COST, MMP, VOD, VOO, Reduced Positions: IJR, IEFA, UPS, IGSB, GOVT, EFG, JNJ, SHYG, TLT, HON, MUB, NEAR, T, BRMK, INTC, LQD, CSCO, DIS, SOXX, FPF, LYB, AMZN, VTI, ENB, GH, TWTR, PRLB, OKE, PM, TEL, IXN, LHX, TMO, STX, SNY, PXD, ITOT, VWO, EMB, BND, ABTX, BABA, WDC, WMT, ORCL, NGG, JCI, MNST, DLB, DE, MO,

IJR, IEFA, UPS, IGSB, GOVT, EFG, JNJ, SHYG, TLT, HON, MUB, NEAR, T, BRMK, INTC, LQD, CSCO, DIS, SOXX, FPF, LYB, AMZN, VTI, ENB, GH, TWTR, PRLB, OKE, PM, TEL, IXN, LHX, TMO, STX, SNY, PXD, ITOT, VWO, EMB, BND, ABTX, BABA, WDC, WMT, ORCL, NGG, JCI, MNST, DLB, DE, MO, Sold Out: IYG, VLO, GSK, TRP, SAP, INFY,

For the details of Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 224,895 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,939 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 380,012 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.99% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 150,338 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 173,280 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $428.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $790.26 and $1008.33, with an estimated average price of $943.28. The stock is now traded at around $1082.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $257.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 380,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 132.86%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 84,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 357,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 354,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $387.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.08%. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC still held 46,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 81.52%. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC still held 3,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC still held 84,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.25%. The sale prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Icon Wealth Partners, LLC still held 63,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.