Cowen And Company, Llc Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Nikola Corp, Albireo Pharma Inc, McDonald's Corp

Investment company Cowen And Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Nikola Corp, Albireo Pharma Inc, McDonald's Corp, Cubic Corp, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen And Company, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cowen And Company, Llc owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.76%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $387.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 194,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in USA Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,222,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $181.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 127,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $331.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 773,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 226.28%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 202.36%. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $235.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 130,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 2935.49%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 64,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 296.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 990.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.71.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $36.4.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $34, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $10.9.