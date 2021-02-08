Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ares Management Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Omnia Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ares Management Corp, Tesla Inc, Starbucks Corp, Morgan Stanley, sells Verizon Communications Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Walmart Inc, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARES, TSLA, SBUX, MS, TFX, BVH,

ARES, TSLA, SBUX, MS, TFX, BVH, Added Positions: TIP, AAPL, GLD, FB, T, JPM, V, MA, BAC, GOOGL, VEA, GE,

TIP, AAPL, GLD, FB, T, JPM, V, MA, BAC, GOOGL, VEA, GE, Reduced Positions: VTI, TLT, VZ, IAU, WMT, PG, SPY, SHY, DHI, NEE, VWO, JNJ, PFE, HD, ABBV, XOM, CMCSA, BRK.B, MO, MRK, MDLZ, INTC, XEL, PM, HON, ED,

VTI, TLT, VZ, IAU, WMT, PG, SPY, SHY, DHI, NEE, VWO, JNJ, PFE, HD, ABBV, XOM, CMCSA, BRK.B, MO, MRK, MDLZ, INTC, XEL, PM, HON, ED, Sold Out: AEP, KMB, CRBP,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 93,915 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 102,928 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,281 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3243.05% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 42,974 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 55,119 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $852.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $369.43. The stock is now traded at around $398.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3243.05%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 62,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.94 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.24.