Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding

London, X0, based Investment company Cryder Capital Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Added Positions: HCA, GOOG, BX,

HCA, GOOG, BX, Reduced Positions: TMO, MA, V, FB, CHTR, MSFT,

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 975,411 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,274 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 633,729 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 212,601 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Facebook Inc (FB) - 512,704 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%

Cryder Capital Partners LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $265.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 468,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.