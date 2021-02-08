>
Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding

February 08, 2021 | About: BABA -1.22%

London, X0, based Investment company Cryder Capital Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cryder Capital Partners LLP
  1. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 975,411 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,274 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 633,729 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 212,601 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 512,704 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $265.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 468,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.



