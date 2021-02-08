Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding

London, X0, based Investment company Cryder Capital Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with BABA. Click here to check it out.
- BABA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BABA
- Peter Lynch Chart of BABA
For the details of Cryder Capital Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cryder+capital+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cryder Capital Partners LLP
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 975,411 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,274 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 633,729 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 212,601 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 512,704 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
Cryder Capital Partners LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $265.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 468,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cryder Capital Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cryder Capital Partners LLP keeps buying