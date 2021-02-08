First National Corp Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate

Investment company First National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Corp . As of 2020Q4, First National Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHA, AWK, FNDE, SH, C, GD, SPYX, BLK, KEX, QCOM, GLD, IVE, BHTG,
- Added Positions: SCHE, TLT, STIP, QLTA, LDUR, SCHB, VO, VOX, VPU, SCHF, BOND, SDY, VEU, ICF, SPY, IVW, VB, QQQ, AAPL, GSIE, AWR, SMMU, DGRO, SCHX, SJW, SRLN, WTRG, IEFA, IVV, PHB, TBT, VTV, IJR, VTI, VT, CWT, JNJ, MRK, PFE, VZ, BNDX, BSV, CWB, FNDX, BUD, PYPL, JPM, HD, GE, DLR, KO, BA, AMGN, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: QLD, MBB, SOXX, BRK.B, INTC, VOO, LQD, SCHH, SCHP, SPYG, PFF, LLY, ITOT, PG, HON, NEE, DUK, DE, ED, ABBV, DBO, CSCO, CVX, CAT, XOM, XLF, T, SCHZ, SCHD, SBUX, SO, PAYX, KMB,
- Sold Out: FLRN, ICVT, BSCL, BSCK, BSCM, PEP, LMT, BABA, SLY,
For the details of FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL CORP
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 307,502 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 60,081 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 470,879 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,029 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 78,955 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.61%
First National Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 124,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
First National Corp initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $165.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 53,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)
First National Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 49,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
First National Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
First National Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
First National Corp initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
First National Corp added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 382.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 305,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
First National Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 78,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
First National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 92,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
First National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 102,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
First National Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
First National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 121.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
First National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First National Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST NATIONAL CORP . Also check out:
1. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST NATIONAL CORP keeps buying