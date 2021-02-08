First National Corp Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate

Investment company First National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Corp . As of 2020Q4, First National Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHA, AWK, FNDE, SH, C, GD, SPYX, BLK, KEX, QCOM, GLD, IVE, BHTG,

SCHA, AWK, FNDE, SH, C, GD, SPYX, BLK, KEX, QCOM, GLD, IVE, BHTG, Added Positions: SCHE, TLT, STIP, QLTA, LDUR, SCHB, VO, VOX, VPU, SCHF, BOND, SDY, VEU, ICF, SPY, IVW, VB, QQQ, AAPL, GSIE, AWR, SMMU, DGRO, SCHX, SJW, SRLN, WTRG, IEFA, IVV, PHB, TBT, VTV, IJR, VTI, VT, CWT, JNJ, MRK, PFE, VZ, BNDX, BSV, CWB, FNDX, BUD, PYPL, JPM, HD, GE, DLR, KO, BA, AMGN, MMM,

SCHE, TLT, STIP, QLTA, LDUR, SCHB, VO, VOX, VPU, SCHF, BOND, SDY, VEU, ICF, SPY, IVW, VB, QQQ, AAPL, GSIE, AWR, SMMU, DGRO, SCHX, SJW, SRLN, WTRG, IEFA, IVV, PHB, TBT, VTV, IJR, VTI, VT, CWT, JNJ, MRK, PFE, VZ, BNDX, BSV, CWB, FNDX, BUD, PYPL, JPM, HD, GE, DLR, KO, BA, AMGN, MMM, Reduced Positions: QLD, MBB, SOXX, BRK.B, INTC, VOO, LQD, SCHH, SCHP, SPYG, PFF, LLY, ITOT, PG, HON, NEE, DUK, DE, ED, ABBV, DBO, CSCO, CVX, CAT, XOM, XLF, T, SCHZ, SCHD, SBUX, SO, PAYX, KMB,

QLD, MBB, SOXX, BRK.B, INTC, VOO, LQD, SCHH, SCHP, SPYG, PFF, LLY, ITOT, PG, HON, NEE, DUK, DE, ED, ABBV, DBO, CSCO, CVX, CAT, XOM, XLF, T, SCHZ, SCHD, SBUX, SO, PAYX, KMB, Sold Out: FLRN, ICVT, BSCL, BSCK, BSCM, PEP, LMT, BABA, SLY,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 307,502 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 60,081 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 470,879 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,029 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 78,955 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.61%

First National Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 124,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $165.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 53,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 49,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 382.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 305,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 78,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 92,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 102,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 121.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55.

First National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75.

First National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

First National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

First National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82.

First National Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16.