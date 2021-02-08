Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Ameren Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, Realty Income Corp, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy Corp

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Reaves W H & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ameren Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Americold Realty Trust, sells Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy Corp, TC Energy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reaves W H & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEE, O, AMT, CCOI, NSC, PNW, DLR, DTEGY, XLC, XLU,

AEE, O, AMT, CCOI, NSC, PNW, DLR, DTEGY, XLC, XLU, Added Positions: LNT, COLD, SBAC, DTE, EQIX, CMS, XEL, CHTR, BCE, SO, VZ, WEC, PLD, FE, PCG, CPK, ELS, NEP,

LNT, COLD, SBAC, DTE, EQIX, CMS, XEL, CHTR, BCE, SO, VZ, WEC, PLD, FE, PCG, CPK, ELS, NEP, Reduced Positions: CNI, SRE, ATO, ATUS, UNP, AWK, NI, PEG, CMCSA, NJR, EIX, NEE, ES, DUK, COR, GOOGL, BRK.B,

CNI, SRE, ATO, ATUS, UNP, AWK, NI, PEG, CMCSA, NJR, EIX, NEE, ES, DUK, COR, GOOGL, BRK.B, Sold Out: TRP, AEP,

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,039,107 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,468,593 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.3% CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,856,006 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Eversource Energy (ES) - 1,287,942 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 162,349 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 797,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 661,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 145,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 167,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77. The stock is now traded at around $245.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $90.9, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 116.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,546,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 355.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 643,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21. The stock is now traded at around $273.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 256,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 482,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84.