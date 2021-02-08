Sageworth Trust Co Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Sageworth Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sony Corp, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Sageworth Trust Co owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,332,159 shares, 24.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,997,220 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 928,187 shares, 16.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 296,952 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 938,922 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.70%

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $181.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $165.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1078.05%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 239,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 938,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 89,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 107.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $153.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1330.67%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $451.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Sony Corp. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.21.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01.