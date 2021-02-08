Advantus Capital Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Accenture PLC, Linde PLC, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, VEREIT Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Advantus Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Accenture PLC, Linde PLC, Simon Property Group Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, VEREIT Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Public Storage, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantus Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Advantus Capital Management Inc owns 977 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,454,600 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 688,130 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,820 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,801,971 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,202,364 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $852.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 69,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $253.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $257.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 47,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 130,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 63.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 310,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 134,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 1150.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 491,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 149.07%. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 1062.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 164,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1392.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 341,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $25.67 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.2.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $26.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $24.25 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $24.82.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Saul Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $22.55 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.15.