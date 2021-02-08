>
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: IWM +1.76% XLV +0.02% AMZN -1.35% SMH +1.93% ORA +3.39% BA +1.07% KBE +1.09% JETS +2.56% CAT +1.38% IHF +0.59% WEN -2.08% FCX +0.25% E +1.09%

Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 619 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/migdal+insurance+%26+financial+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,019,047 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,821,875 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.89%
  3. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,303,224 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 90,601 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.91%
  5. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 831,451 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 4,235,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,620,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $193.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $200.54 and $234.68, with an estimated average price of $222.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 142,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,053,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,821,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 250.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,045,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3352.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $235.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 863,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,568,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 216.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 305,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $39.95.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.



