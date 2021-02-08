Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 619 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KBE, CAT, JETS, IHF, WEN, FCX, DRI, WHR, SLG, FROG, TFC, EBND, RAMP, RCKT, QQQ, SRPT, ALNY, AMAT, ARWR, CERN, CTXS, CLX, KO, EFX, FMC, FCEL, MNST, SVC, INCY, INO, IONS, LH, LMNX, TAP, MYGN, PLUG, PG, PEG, DGX, REGN, POOL, SGMO, SEE, SCS, SRI, TER, VRTX, NEO, ZIOP, OPTT, SRNE, SOL, FLDM, CDNA, CRDF, CDXS, GNMK, PACB, FBHS, REGI, EPZM, BLUE, PTCT, NSTG, PGEN, GLPI, VCYT, DRNA, ADVM, NVTA, CLLS, EVA, BPMC, NTRA, RGNX, NTLA, TPIC, FLGT, VST, FRSX, KRYS, MGTX, AVRO, TBIO, GH, TWST, MRNA, DTIL, FSLY, CTVA, PSNL, ADPT, CRNC, BNTX, BDTX, BEAM, PASG, SNOW, FDN, FPE, IBUY, KBA, MJ, SLQD,

IWM, XLV, AMZN, SMH, ORA, BA, ITA, TSM, TGT, XLF, GS, MS, TEVA, MAT, WMT, IGV, HAS, PLD, JPM, GM, C, F, MSFT, ORCL, MOS, CNC, V, AAPL, SPNS, MA, DHI, CAMT, WFC, NTR, AAXJ, TIP, NVDA, PNC, USB, SPIB, AMD, NVMI, VRNS, BABA, IYC, CHKP, VWO, BRK.B, CDNS, LFC, PANW, ANGL, CLOU, JNK, LMBS, MTUM, PXQ, SOXX, ALL, THRM, ADI, ALV, CEVA, CTS, CAMP, CAH, CAR, CIEN, ERIC, FFIV, FTEK, GILD, GT, LSCC, LMT, MGA, MXIM, MEI, MCHP, MU, VTRS, NTCT, ON, VHC, QCOM, RMBS, SLAB, SIRI, NLOK, SNPS, XPER, TXN, TM, TRMB, OSPN, VZ, XLNX, ZIXI, CVLT, ORBC, GLUU, FTNT, LEA, TSLA, TAL, BAH, FLT, VC, SPLK, AMBA, FEYE, ATEN, RPD, SCWX, OKTA, ROKU, SWCH, SAIL, VNE, TENB, LYFT, SCPL, UBER, NET, PING, CIBR, CORP, DFE, DSI, FIW, IEF, ITE, PHB, QLTA, VGK, VGSH, XHB, Reduced Positions: KWEB, IHI, IFF, ITB, UPS, FB, SEDG, MLM, XLU, IYT, AMT, ORCC, HD, GOOGL, LEN, NKE, HLT, XLC, BKNG, IJH, SHOP, TWLO, PVH, VFC, ATVI, ICE, VEEV, GPN, MELI, ZM, XLI, ADSK, CRM, NOW, WDAY, SQ, ADBE, ROST, SAP, COUP, EA, RNG, PAYC, CSGP, TJX, TWTR, HACK, VCIT, XLP, AKAM, MTCH, NICE, CPRT, TTWO, CYBR, TCOM, EXPE, NEE, MKTX, FIVN, SNAP, ZS, PLAN, SPY, MAR, ENPH, PCTY, W, ETSY, RUN, Z, CRWD, BILL, TDIV, BAC, LVS, LPSN, PENN, ACIW, DAL, PFPT, JD, CZR, EVBG, BL, SE, FVRR, ABT, BIDU, BLKB, CCL, CHDN, DHR, HOLX, HST, LYV, MGM, MTD, NTES, NFLX, PKI, SINA, UAL, MTN, WYNN, FSLR, VMW, SPSC, ZNGA, QLYS, CHGG, GRUB, BOX, ALRM, NTNX, CVNA, VICI, DBX, MDLA, TXG, XLY, EGHT, ALK, AXP, BSX, BYD, FUN, CHA, CPA, EEFT, EXAS, RHP, ILMN, INFY, JBLU, MSTR, RMD, SKYW, SOHU, SNE, SYK, SPWR, SHO, VRNT, QRTEA, WYND, CSIQ, MLCO, PRO, AVGO, H, PEB, DQ, JKS, SIX, HEAR, RLJ, SAVE, VAC, TRIP, CSTE, YY, NCLH, MODN, STAY, AAL, TWOU, SABR, NEP, WK, INOV, APLE, APPF, TLND, TRHC, HGV, PK, SPCE, PAGS, BILI, WH, FTCH, DOYU, MSGE, ACWI, DBEU, NOBL, QUAL, SPLV, VCSH, VOO, MMM, T, MO, AIZ, EPAY, CACI, CF, CCJ, CPB, LUMN, CVX, SNP, CHD, CSCO, ED, DVA, DLTR, DUK, EMN, EIX, LLY, ETR, ESS, EXC, XOM, FLIR, FRT, FE, GD, GIS, PEAK, HPQ, HON, HBAN, IBM, INTC, IP, IPG, IRM, KT, KR, MAS, MKC, MCK, NTAP, NWL, NOC, NUE, OMC, PPL, PBCT, PFE, PNW, BPOP, PHM, O, REG, AXON, TXT, UIS, RTX, VNO, WBA, WY, RDS.B, HIMX, HBI, EDU, WU, SPR, PM, AMRC, KMI, HII, ABBV, SAIC, UPLD, MOMO, HPE, GDS, HWM, CARG, SMAR, HUYA, RPAY, NIO, UPWK, DOW, TW, CHWY, NOVA, ARKW, IGSB, FINX, FTSL, HEDJ, HEWJ, ICLN, LQD, MOAT, PBW, SKYY, SPSB, STIP, TLH, XLE,

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,019,047 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,821,875 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.89% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,303,224 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 90,601 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.91% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 831,451 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 4,235,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,620,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $193.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $200.54 and $234.68, with an estimated average price of $222.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 142,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,053,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,821,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 250.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,045,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3352.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $235.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 863,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,568,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 216.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 305,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $39.95.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.