Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys I-MAB, Sells iQIYI Inc, Unity Software Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys I-MAB, sells iQIYI Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,732,768 shares, 45.45% of the total portfolio.
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,174,552 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio.
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,731,968 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,379,200 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 1,639,177 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio.
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 752,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55.
