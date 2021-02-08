Ithaka Group Llc Buys Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Ithaka Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Unity Software Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Equinix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ithaka Group Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ithaka Group Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $897 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCOM, LULU, COST, U, IWF,

QCOM, LULU, COST, U, IWF, Added Positions: AAPL, ALGN, NOW, TSCO, CMG, FB, ZEN,

AAPL, ALGN, NOW, TSCO, CMG, FB, ZEN, Reduced Positions: CRM, JCI, V, GOOG, MSFT, AMT, MELI, WDAY, BABA, TDG, GPN,

CRM, JCI, V, GOOG, MSFT, AMT, MELI, WDAY, BABA, TDG, GPN, Sold Out: SPGI, EQIX, PG, AMGN, DPZ, SBUX, GE,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,046 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,209 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 101,296 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 147,777 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Visa Inc (V) - 231,642 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 81,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $340.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $357.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $125.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $252.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 909.32%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 129,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Ithaka Group Llc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.56%. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Ithaka Group Llc still held 164,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc reduced to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 50%. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Ithaka Group Llc still held 36,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ithaka Group Llc reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 53.57%. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $230.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ithaka Group Llc still held 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.