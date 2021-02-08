Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys IQVIA Holdings Inc, Phreesia Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, 3M Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Investment company Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp (Current Portfolio) buys IQVIA Holdings Inc, Phreesia Inc, Global Payments Inc, AbbVie Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, 3M Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Northern Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp . As of 2020Q4, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IQV, PHR, GPN,

IQV, PHR, GPN, Added Positions: ACN, VZ, AMZN, ABBV, T, CVS, COST, MDT, KMI, SHW, BHP, ECL, GE, INTU, MKC, PYPL, APD, IEMG, CRM, UPS,

ACN, VZ, AMZN, ABBV, T, CVS, COST, MDT, KMI, SHW, BHP, ECL, GE, INTU, MKC, PYPL, APD, IEMG, CRM, UPS, Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, MMM, CL, PG, STT, ADP, KO, NVS, OTIS, MRK, CARR, FAST, RTX, EMR, SO, INTC, SYK, SYY, NTRS, ABT, WFC, DE, ALC, NEE, JPM, EFA, IEFA, CVX, BMY, WBA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 694,736 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 581,782 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 387,031 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 465,678 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 408,019 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.86%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $357.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 51.49%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp still held 100,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $180.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp still held 38,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 35.19%. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp still held 16,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.