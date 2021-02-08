Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Atomera Inc, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech

Investment company Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Atomera Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, Global X Uranium ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc owns 525 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ATOM, WDIV, EDIV, BEPC, LMND, VONE, SGT, ESGU, AMPE,
- Added Positions: VGSH, HDV, SPYV, DEM, SPTL, DWX, SPLG, MJ, QCLN, SPY, SPYD, VTI, TAN, VUG, AGG, DXJ, GDXJ, BND, FBT, FXE, IJR, IUSG, PG, VOO, VGIT, FXH, QQQ, SCHP, SPIP, SPAB, FVD, IVW, AMZN, BOTZ, TIP, CRM, SPDW, EEM, PINS, XLK, BSV, CVX, FSK, JNJ, LOW, NFLX, PYPL, XLB, SEDG, ABBV, ICLN, XLY, SNOW, ACIM, SHM, VOOV, VB, ZM, GOOG, ARKK, CARR, IPAY, FB, FVRR, HASI, EFAV, IBB, MA, MSFT, PENN, SMG, XLU, SJM, SPEM, TFI, CBND, KOMP, XSD, SQ, HQL, TMO, UNM, HYD, VGT, VZ, WMT, GLDM, AMD, AMGN, BMY, KO, CRWD, EBAY, CIBR, FAN, BAB, IJH, EFA, SUSA, MTUM, IWP, IWV, KWEB, LULU, MRK, REGI, XLP, SPG, WORK, SPIB, SDY, UBER, UPS, VOE, VIAC, WFC, WIX, MMM, ADBE, APD, AMT, ADI, ARKG, ADSK, GOLD, BRK.B, BAC, BSX, CGC, IGR, CHWY, CHD, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DOCU, DKNG, EPD, FAST, FSLY, FDX, FTEC, FMB, FLGT, GE, GDOT, IDXX, ILMN, INTU, PGF, PHO, IEMG, DGRO, ITOT, HYG, MUB, IWR, DVY, ITA, KMB, LHX, MU, CAF, OKTA, ORCL, OUSA, QCOM, O, RNG, SPGI, XLRE, XLF, SNAP, SPTM, SPSM, SPYX, SPOT, CEF, PSLV, TSM, TDOC, TXN, TMUS, TFC, TWLO, UNG, VLO, VBR, VEEV, VOD, WPC, ZBRA, Z, ZNGA, ABMD, MO, AWK, AMAT, ASML, AZEK, BEAM, BX, BXMT, BA, AVGO, CHTR, CLX, COP, GLW, CRSP, DE, DPZ, KODK, F, FTNT, GD, HAS, HUBS, ITW, ICE, GSY, PWB, IAU, URTH, LQD, IWD, JBLU, LRCX, LLY, MKTX, MAR, MTCH, MELI, MVIS, MCO, MSCI, NDAQ, NEM, NEE, NVS, OTIS, PAYC, PTON, SMDV, REGL, ROKU, SBAC, SCHD, NOW, SIRI, SWKS, SNE, TOTL, SYBX, TGT, TJX, UNP, UNH, VBK, VTV, VHT, ZEN, ZS,
- Reduced Positions: EDV, FHLC, GLD, TSLA, XBI, URA, GDX, SLV, IVV, VCIT, VYM, VYMI, SPLV, IHI, T, FSKR, SIL, XLI, VT, VIG, BABA, AB, BAF, CME, DIS, IBM, TLT, USFD, BIV, AKAM, BIIB, FDN, LMBS, ACWV, IUSV, IWF, JD, MRNA, MINT, PHT, DIA, SPSB, VEU, V, MMU, ABT, ALGN, AWF, AZN, CAH, C, CL, STK, D, ETJ, ETSY, GILD, GPN, HSY, HON, INTC, ISRG, PPA, FLOT, QUAL, IWM, NEAR, JPM, LMT, MCD, NKE, QQQX, JPC, PMX, RTX, ROL, RMT, XHB, SYK, TTWO, TTD, TYL, VO, VNQ, VWO, VSS, VCSH, DGRW, ATVI, AVAV, ALL, AEP, AXP, AMP, BUD, ADM, TEAM, ADP, BAX, BDX, BKNG, BAH, BIF, BCOV, BF.B, CACI, CAT, CRNC, CB, NET, CSX, DOW, DUK, DD, EVV, EXG, ETW, EA, EMR, ENB, WATT, FGB, FISV, PTH, PJP, RPG, AOM, JKE, SOXX, IWY, IVE, JPST, KMF, KHC, EL, MKC, MDLZ, NRO, JPS, PM, PHD, PGR, NOBL, DGX, RSG, RDS.B, SCHF, XLV, SSB, SO, SPMD, SLYG, SBUX, TRV, VIOO, VXF, VOT, VGK, VONG, VEA, MGV, MGK, VFH, VRSN, WM, WEC, WEX, XEL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,347 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,650 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 157,210 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 143,596 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 811,914 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Atomera Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 223,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $57.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.542900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.95 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.683100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $151.33 and $175.21, with an estimated average price of $165.53. The stock is now traded at around $183.408900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 289.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.606000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 321,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 262.45%. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 62,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 656.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5291.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 106.13%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 95,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22071.48%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 56,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.
