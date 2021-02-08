>
Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Tesla Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: TSLA +1.48% PDD -1.2% EDU +1.39% NXPI +1.56% BEKE -2.41% FTCH -3.32% SE +2.72% QCOM +0.01% BABA -1.22% TAL -0.86% YALA +0.2%

Investment company Trivest Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Tesla Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trivest Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Trivest Advisors Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $991 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trivest Advisors Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trivest+advisors+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trivest Advisors Ltd
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 326,200 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.59%
  2. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 797,500 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,378,000 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.15%
  4. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 672,600 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 593,863 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.56%
New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $187.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.96%. The holding were 797,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. The stock is now traded at around $185.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 672,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 615,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $263.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $869.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 326,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 212.56%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $194.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 593,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08.

Sold Out: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.6 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $11.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trivest Advisors Ltd. Also check out:

1. Trivest Advisors Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trivest Advisors Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trivest Advisors Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trivest Advisors Ltd keeps buying

